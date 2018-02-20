Can you name every state that has hosted the US Open?

This quiz is as much about your knowledge of the 50 US states as it is golf.
In the 123-year history of the US Open, a total of 19 states have hosted the Championship and here, we're giving you ten minutes to name them all.
Good luck
below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.
