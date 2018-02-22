There are no results available.
Can you name the 11 golfers who impressed on the PGA Tour and European Tour last year?

Quizzes

Can you name the 11 golfers who impressed on the PGA Tour and European Tour last year?

By Michael McEwan22 February, 2018
Quiz PGA Tour European Tour
Straddling both the PGA Tour and the European Tour isn't an easy gig.

Maintaining your membership on the two most lucrative professional circuit in men's golf? That's tough going.

Some players, however, make it look easy. In fact, last year, 11 different pros finished inside the top 100 on both the European Tour's Race To Dubai and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.

Can you correctly identify all 11? You've got ten minutes.

Give it a go and remember to leave your score in the 'Comments' section below, and don't forget to challenge your mates on social media.

