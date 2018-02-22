Straddling both the PGA Tour and the European Tour isn't an easy gig.
Maintaining your membership on the two most lucrative professional circuit in men's golf? That's tough going.
Some players, however, make it look easy. In fact, last year, 11 different pros finished inside the top 100 on both the European Tour's Race To Dubai and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.
Can you correctly identify all 11? You've got ten minutes.
Give it a go and remember to leave your score in the 'Comments' section below, and don't forget to challenge your mates on social media.
Latest Headlines
-
FYIHow did the Titleist Pro V1 get its name?
-
QuizCan you name the 11 golfers who impressed on the PGA Tour and European Tour last year?
- 4 players to watch at the Honda Classic
-
GearThe Best Drivers of 2018
-
OpinionGolf ball rollback: Get ready for the fight of the century
- Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!
- Padraig Harrington jumps to defence of rowdy golf fans
- Tiger wants to be playing Ryder Cup VC