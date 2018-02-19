There are no results available.
Can you name the 12 non-Americans to have won the US Open since WW2?

By bunkered.co.uk19 February, 2018
Americans have had a bit of a monopoly on the US Open down the years.

Since World War 2, they've won 58 of the 72 editions of the year's second major with 12 different international players having divided up the remaining 14 events between them.

Can you name all 12 non-Americans to have triumphed in what is billed as 'The Toughest Test in Golf'? You've got just eight minutes to get them all.

Good luck and remember to share your score in the 'Comments' section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

