There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCan you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?

The Stretch

Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?

By bunkered.co.uk06 March, 2018
Quiz The Masters
Green Jacket

Every aspiring young golfer dreams of having the Green Jacket slipped on over their shoulders.

Since the inaugural staging of The Masters in 1933, a total of 15 non-Americans have mastered their way around Augusta National and etched their names into golfing history.

Can you name them all? We've given you ten minutes to try and complete it...

Good luck and remember to share your score in the 'Comments' section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

-

Golf News

Can you name the 15 non-American Masters champions?
Quiz

By bunkered.co.uk

R&A and USGA report “unusual and concerning" driving distance findings
R&A

By Michael McEwan

Phil Mickelson adamant of reaching PGA Tour milestone
Phil Mickelson

By Martin Inglis

5 things you might have missed this weekend
Michelle Wie

By bunkered.co.uk

Oh dear! Phil Mickelson mistakes WGC-Mexico leader Sharma for reporter
Phil Mickelson

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below