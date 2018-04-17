Since World War Two, there have been 289 majors played. An incredible 198 of those (68.5%) have been won by Americans.
Of the other 91
majors (31.5%), they’ve been split between 16 different nations. Your task here
is to name them all…
We’ve given you ten minutes to get them all and, if you
know your golf, it’ll not be a case of how many you get, but how long it will
take you.
Best of luck, and don’t forget to comment in the section below with your score and challenge your friends on social media.
Latest Headlines
-
ReviewPuma IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes
-
QuizNationalities of men's major winners
-
WITBSatoshi Kodaira: 2018 RBC Heritage
-
WITBJon Rahm: 2018 Open de España
- PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut
- Rahm wins after 'hardest Sunday ever'
- Pep Guardiola to play golf whilst his team could be crowned English champions
-
OpinionClubs and golfers are real victims of Scottish Golf's civil war