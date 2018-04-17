There are no results available.
Can you name the 17 countries to have produced a men's major winner since WW2?

Can you name the 17 countries to have produced a men's major winner since WW2?

By bunkered.co.uk17 April, 2018
Since World War Two, there have been 289 majors played. An incredible 198 of those (68.5%) have been won by Americans.

Of the other 91 majors (31.5%), they’ve been split between 16 different nations. Your task here is to name them all…

We’ve given you ten minutes to get them all and, if you know your golf, it’ll not be a case of how many you get, but how long it will take you.

Best of luck, and don’t forget to comment in the section below with your score and challenge your friends on social media.

