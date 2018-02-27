There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCan you name the 17 multiple Masters winners?

Quizzes

Can you name the 17 multiple Masters winners?

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2018
Quiz The Masters
Tiger Woods Masters

Since the first staging of The Masters back in 1933, a total of 51 different players have prevailed around Augusta National to put on the coveted Green Jacket.

Of those 51, a third of them have won on more than one occasion proving that once Augusta National has been mastered once, there's a good chance of that success being repeated.

But do you think you can name all of those multiple winners? There's 17 to guess so, without further ado, get cracking!

Good luck and remember to share your score in the 'Comments' section below or challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.

-

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn & Catriona Matthew to team-up in world-first at GolfSixes
GolfSixes

By bunkered.co.uk

Rocco Mediate: All majors should have 18-hole play-offs
Rocco Mediate

By bunkered.co.uk

Can you name the 17 multiple Masters winners?
Quiz

By bunkered.co.uk

Justin Thomas apologises for 'over-reaction' to abusive fan
Justin Thomas

By Michael McEwan

St Andrews to stage 2023 Walker Cup
Walker Cup

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below