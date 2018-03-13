In 1979, the Ryder Cup broadened its horizons with players from Continental Europe eligible for selection as well as players from Great Britain & Ireland.



Since then, a total of 31 Continental Europeans have teed it up in the biennial match - but can you name them all? We've given you 12 minutes to try and guess them all...



Note: This quiz excludes all players from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Channel Islands and all players must have hit at least one shot in the event.



Good luck, and don't forget to share your score in our Comments section below and, of course, challenge your pals to beat your mark on social media.