Can you name the 40 American men's major champions since 1988?

The Stretch

Can you name the 40 American men's major champions since 1988?

By bunkered.co.uk10 April, 2018
Quiz Major Championships
Usflag

With his one-under-par 71 in the final round at Augusta National, Patrick Reed became the latest member of the major-winning club.

Since 1988, that club has included no fewer than 40 Americans - but do you think you'll be able to guess them all? Well, we've given you Reed so that leaves you another 39 to get...

You've got 10mins to get as many as you can. See how you get on and don't forget to leave your score in our Comments section below. Also, challenge your pals on social media to see if they can outscore you.

Good luck!

