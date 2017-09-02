Seeing as it's an international break in the football calendar, we've come up with an international quiz of our own related to golf.



All you have to do is fill in the form below with the highest-ranked golfer from each of the 30 countries listed.

Sure, it starts off easy enough with the likes of USA, Australia and Sweden, but it soon gets pretty tough with the likes of China and South American countries Paraguay, Venezuela and Colombia to guess, too.

Give it a shot and let us know in the 'Comments' section below how many you get!

