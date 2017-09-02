There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCan you name the highest-ranked golfer from these 30 countries?

Golf News

Can you name the highest-ranked golfer from these 30 countries?

By Bunkered Golf Magazine02 September, 2017
Quiz
Quiz Image

Seeing as it's an international break in the football calendar, we've come up with an international quiz of our own related to golf.

All you have to do is fill in the form below with the highest-ranked golfer from each of the 30 countries listed.

Sure, it starts off easy enough with the likes of USA, Australia and Sweden, but it soon gets pretty tough with the likes of China and South American countries Paraguay, Venezuela and Colombia to guess, too.

Give it a shot and let us know in the 'Comments' section below how many you get!

-

Golf News

Sergio Garcia breaks putter, has to use 3-wood
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Stacy Lewis donates $195k winnings to Houston flood victims
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots golfer one shot away from $1m jackpot
American Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Can you name the highest-ranked golfer from these 30 countries?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy could trim 'five or six' shots off your next round
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

7 things Scotland needs to get right for the 2019 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below