How well do you remember golf's majors of the 1990s? Well, here's the chance to find out how much you know.
The 40 tournaments in the decade produced a total of 28 winners. Your challenge here? Name them all.
To make things a wee bit trickier, we've not given any clues as to which major or which year the champions won. What you will see, though, is that the names are in alphabetical order.
You've got ten minutes - let's see how you get on.
Remember to share your score in our Comments section below and don't forget to challenge your pals on social media to beat your total.
