The Stretch

Can you name the nine men's major winners (since WW2) whose names begin with L?

By bunkered.co.uk01 March, 2018
Quiz Major winners
L Quiz

You're going to have an 'L' of a time trying to get full marks in this quiz.

Since World War 2, nine different men, whose surnames begin with the letter 'L', have won one of golf's four major championships. 

Can you name them all?

You've got 10 minutes - good luck, and remember to share your score in our 'Comments' section below and challenge your friends to beat you on social media. 

