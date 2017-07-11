How much do you think you know about the Open and the championship's past winners? Well, here's a pretty good test of that.



Starting at last year's memorable Open at Royal Troon and going right back to 1977 - which was a pretty memorable one, too - we've challenged you to name the past 40 Open champions.

Of course, there are a few multiple winners in there - but there are also a few that could certainly trip you up!

You've got ten minutes to get all 40 so give it a go and let us know how many you get in the 'Comments' section below!

