Can you name the past 40 Open champions?

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 July, 2017
How much do you think you know about the Open and the championship's past winners? Well, here's a pretty good test of that.

Starting at last year's memorable Open at Royal Troon and going right back to 1977 - which was a pretty memorable one, too - we've challenged you to name the past 40 Open champions.

Of course, there are a few multiple winners in there - but there are also a few that could certainly trip you up!

You've got ten minutes to get all 40 so give it a go and let us know how many you get in the 'Comments' section below!

