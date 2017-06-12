Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?

The attritional battle that is the US Open regularly sees the best of the best in contention at the business end of the final round.



However, there are a few exceptions to that, and that is likely to trip you up in this quiz.

Simply, all you have to do is name the last 40 US Open champions. But, once you get into the 90s and further back, you'll figure out that it's anything but simple.

Anything above 30/40 we'd say is a pretty exceptional effort. Don't forget to let us know how you get on in the 'Comments' section below! Good luck!

