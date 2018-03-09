There are no results available.
The Stretch

Can you name the players to have successfully defended a major?

09 March, 2018
Quiz Major Championships
Successful Major Defences

Winning a major championship is difficult. Successfully defending it, even more so.

In fact, only 14 times since the end of the Second World War has a male golfer managed to mount a winning defence of their major title.

Question is, can you name them all?

You've got 10 minutes to get as many as you can and, to make life a little easier, we've given you the major championship that they've defended.

Good luck - and remember to challenge your friends on social media and leave your score in our Comments section below.



