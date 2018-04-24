Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsCan you name the year-end world top 10 from 2000 onwards?

The Stretch

Can you name the year-end world top 10 from 2000 onwards?

By bunkered.co.uk24 April, 2018
Quiz
Top10

Now here's a quiz to get your teeth well and truly stuck into!

We've scoured the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to find out the year-end men's world top ten dating back to 2000. Your task? To guess all 180 names.

Of course, there are duplicates - with Tiger Woods appearing countless times - and the only other clue we will give you is that only 15 names to guess are not major champions...

Give it a go and don't forget to share your result with us in the 'Comments' section below and challenge your mates on social media. Good luck!

-

Golf News

Russell Knox and Martin Laird pick perfect Zurich walk-on tune
New

By Michael McEwan

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

American golf club accused of discriminating against black women members
Grandview Golf Club

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below