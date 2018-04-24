Now here's a quiz to get your teeth well and truly stuck into!
We've scoured the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to find out the year-end men's world top ten dating back to 2000. Your task? To guess all 180 names.
Of course, there are duplicates - with Tiger Woods appearing countless times - and the only other clue we will give you is that only 15 names to guess are not major champions...
Give it a go and don't forget to share your result with us in the 'Comments' section below and challenge your mates on social media. Good luck!
Latest Headlines
-
NewRussell Knox and Martin Laird pick perfect Zurich walk-on tune
- Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
- American golf club accused of discriminating against black women members
-
QuizCan you name the year-end world top 10 since 2000?
-
WatchCobra KING F8 metalwoods review
-
GearTitleist introduces all-new AVX golf balls
- 5 things you might have missed this weekend
- Rocca and Daly to renew rivalry at St Andrews