Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

An American golf club owner has come up with a unique way of trying to make up for years of economic downturn: build an on-site cannabis factory.



According to Michigan Live, a proposal has been accepted to transform 37 of the 95 acres at The Southmoor Golf Club in the state into a large-scale, $60m medical cannabis facility.

Planning commission members voted 5-2 in favour of the development, which is set to include five, 42,000 square-foot Class C grow houses storing marijuana plants, redevelopment and re-purposing of the approximately 8,500 square-foot clubhouse into a dispensary, provisioning centre, and

processing centre and central chilled water plant in the first phase.

For golf club co-owner David Boji, the reason behind pursuing the development was simple.

“At the end of the day, the golden age of golf courses is over,” he remarked at the planning meeting, adding that millennials aren’t interested in taking up the sport and the fact that the course is currently paying $33,000 in taxes every year.

The firm behind the proposed facility – CannaDevelopment – said the group specialises in large commercial cannabis development projects, including grow facilities, dispensaries, and processing centers.

“We spent the last 18 months looking for the right place in Michigan to debut this concept, which we call a corporate cannabis park,” he said, calling the property in Burton an ‘excellent fit for the full development’.