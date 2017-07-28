Carly Booth rockets up Ladies Scottish leaderboard

Carly Booth shot one of the rounds of the day at the Ladies Scottish Open to rocket more than 50 places up the leaderboard.

The Scot’s two-under-par 70 was bettered only by big-hitting playing partner Joanna Klatten’s 68 in the morning wave and she enters the weekend just five shots behind current clubhouse leader Karrie Webb.

Webb shot a three-over-par 75 in round two meaning Booth’s deficit to the lead has halved from ten in the space of 18 holes and, as a result, the 2012 Ladies Scottish Open champ is in confident mood going into the final two rounds.

“I’ve played really solid golf over the first two days but the difference today was that I had 27 putts today and 35 yesterday,” said Booth, who is now on one-over-par for the tournament. “It makes such a huge difference.

“The wind has such an effect on the balls on the greens – which are so hard to read in general – so I just stayed positive, picked my line and hit confident putts today.

“I started four-over-par through four holes yesterday and all of those misses were four footers and when you start off like that, you don’t have the confidence for the rest of the round. Today though, I got into a good rhythm and stuck with it the whole way.”

At the time of writing, Catriona Matthew was the only other of the nine Scots in the field through to the weekend on four-over-par after two rounds of 74.

One player who won’t be playing the final 36 holes though is Lydia Ko, who posted a seven-over-par 79.

“Today was probably one of the most difficult rounds I've played in my career, just physically, mentally,” she said. “Hopefully I'll be able to come back here next year and have a better performance.”