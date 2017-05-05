Carly Booth tops American Golf Long Drive charts

Carly Booth leads the way in the American Golf Long Drive Ladies Championship after bludgeoning a 304-yard effort in regional qualifying.



It completed a clean sweep for Scots in the three categories with Glaswegian John McSloy (below) leading the under-45 category and Sean McCormack from Dunblane the top qualifier in the over-45 category.

Booth threw her hat in the ring at last chance qualifying in London. After proceeding through to the regional final, she was some 30 yards ahead of second-placed Ilona Stubley and is likely to provide a big challenge to reigning champion and world No.3 Rebecca McGinley.

McSloy, meanwhile, sent out a 415-yard monster, just ahead of 2016 runner-up Dave Evans with 412, with defending champion Dan Konyk fifth on 401 yards.

The bottom four players are in a four-way tie on 389 yards – six yards further than the longest hit in last year’s final which emphasises just how competitive Long Drive has become.

In the over-45s category, McCormack (below) smashed his drive 387 yards, an imposing 18 yards ahead of William Hunt-Tyrell.

After watching qualifying come to a close, Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communications at American Golf, said: “The standard of qualifying this year has been incredible.

“To have over 5,000 entrants has surpassed all our expectations and really shows the growing popularity of Long Drive since we introduced the championship in 2015. “This championship really has brought every type of golfer together and we can’t wait to find our three champions in front of Sky Sports cameras at Heythrop Park in August – who’ll go on to represent the UK and American Golf at the World Championships.”

The final will take place on Friday, August 4, with spectator entry absolutely free.