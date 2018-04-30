Carnoustie opens brand new cluhouse

Carnoustie Golf Links, the host venue for this year's Open Championship, has officially opened a brand new, state-of-the-art clubhouse which will provide a world-class visitor experience to match Carnoustie’s reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world.



The new Links House building includes a stunning golf practice and training facility, a new pro shop, and a contemporary bar and restaurant that boasts magnificent views over the golf course and Carnoustie Bay.

Situated next to the first tee, the new facility also features seven high-tech simulators with the choice of 14 different courses to play – including Carnoustie itself - giving golfers the opportunity to warm up in style in a virtual on-course environment.

In addition, the Links House boasts brand new changing rooms and a Heritage Area that provides information on the rich history of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Chief Executive, Michael Wells, commented: “We are extremely proud to be able to provide a world-class facility that matches the outstanding golf offering here at Carnoustie.



“The new building offers first-class facilities where our local community and visitors from all over the world can enjoy refreshment and relaxation in the beautiful setting of Carnoustie, with spectacular vistas across the links and the sea.

“The opening of Links House ensures that we are now able to offer a five-star experience which rivals the world’s very best golfing venues.”

Featuring prominently among the impressive new facilities at Links house is The Rookery restaurant, which overlooks the first and 18th holes, providing contemporary cuisine in a stylish and traditional atmosphere.

More than just a regular golf course eatery, The Rookery is a stand-alone gastronomic venue that rivals many of the top restaurants in the area and provides golfers and guests an array of delicious food and beverage options to enjoy while taking in the beautiful views.

For further information on Carnoustie Golf links, visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.co.ukor follow @carnoustiegolf on Twitter, @carnoustiegolflinks on Facebook, and @carnoustiegolflinks on Instagram.