Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsCarnoustie opens brand new cluhouse

Golf News

Carnoustie opens brand new cluhouse

By Michael McEwan30 April, 2018
Carnoustie The Open The Open Championship
Links House Exterior Mr

Carnoustie Golf Links, the host venue for this year's Open Championship, has officially opened a brand new, state-of-the-art clubhouse which will provide a world-class visitor experience to match Carnoustie’s reputation as one of the finest links courses in the world.

The new Links House building includes a stunning golf practice and training facility, a new pro shop, and a contemporary bar and restaurant that boasts magnificent views over the golf course and Carnoustie Bay.

Situated next to the first tee, the new facility also features seven high-tech simulators with the choice of 14 different courses to play – including Carnoustie itself -  giving golfers the opportunity to warm up in style in a virtual on-course environment.

In addition, the Links House boasts brand new changing rooms and a Heritage Area that provides information on the rich history of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Carnoustie Golf Links Chief Executive, Michael Wells, commented: “We are extremely proud to be able to provide a world-class facility that matches the outstanding golf offering here at Carnoustie.

“The new building offers first-class facilities where our local community and visitors from all over the world can enjoy refreshment and relaxation in the beautiful setting of Carnoustie, with spectacular vistas across the links and the sea.

“The opening of Links House ensures that we are now able to offer a five-star experience which rivals the world’s very best golfing venues.”

Rookery 2 Mr

Featuring prominently among the impressive new facilities at Links house is The Rookery restaurant, which overlooks the first and 18th holes, providing contemporary cuisine in a stylish and traditional atmosphere.

More than just a regular golf course eatery, The Rookery is a stand-alone gastronomic venue that rivals many of the top restaurants in the area and provides golfers and guests an array of delicious food and beverage options to enjoy while taking in the beautiful views.

For further information on Carnoustie Golf links, visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.co.ukor follow @carnoustiegolf on Twitter, @carnoustiegolflinks on Facebook, and @carnoustiegolflinks on Instagram.

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open Championship

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

Carnoustie opens brand new cluhouse
Carnoustie

By Michael McEwan

Lydia Ko breaks two-year winless drought
Lydia Ko

By Michael McEwan

Joint PGA-LPGA event "just a matter of time" says tour chief
PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan

Pro loses feet after contracting meningitis on tour
Alps Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below