Catriona Matthew names two Solheim Cup vice-captains

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has named Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie as her first vice-captains for the 2019 match at Gleneagles next September.



The duo bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the backroom team, having been involved in a combined total of 18 contests.



Pettersen – who is expecting her first child this autumn – has made eight Solheim Cup appearances as a player and one as a vice-captain, scoring 19 points from her 14 matches.



Dundee-born Imrie, meanwhile, played in the 1996 contest – where she scored 1.5 points – was a reserve in 1994 and has been part of seven additional Solheim Cups as a European team helper under captains Catrin Nilsmark, Helen Alfredsson, Alison Nicholas, Liselotte Neumann, Carin Koch and Annika Sorenstam.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, captain Matthew said: “I am delighted to have Kathryn and Suzann alongside me on the journey to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

“They both possess considerable experience and will be huge assets over the next 14 months as we look to bring the trophy home to Europe.”



The 2019 Solheim Cup, the 16th staging of the contest, will be played from September 9-15, 2019, where Europe will be looking to regain the trophy for the first time in six years.

The United States team has won the last two competitions in Germany and Iowa and will be looking to make it three in a row in Scotland.