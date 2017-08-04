There are no results available.
Catriona Matthew reiterates Muirfield membership desire

Golf News

Catriona Matthew reiterates Muirfield membership desire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 August, 2017



Catriona Matthew has reiterated her desire to become the first female member at Muirfield.

The Scot, who hails from nearby North Berwick, was delighted when the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers voted in favour of admitting female members at the second attempt in March, resulting in the course being reinstated to the Open rota.

Read more - Women face 6-7 year wait at Muirfield

Since the announcement, Matthew hasn’t hidden the fact that she would like to be a member at the club and she reaffirmed those thoughts when speaking to Shane O’Donoghue for CNN’s Living Golf programme ahead of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“I’d love to be a member if that transpires in the future,” she said. “Golf needs to get a bit more progressive to try and stay in touch with the real world and make it more appealing to youngsters, and I think that’s a good step in the right direction.”

Read more - Rory McIlroy blasts 'obscene' Muirfield

2013 08 Muirfield

As the country’s most successful female golfer, Matthew has been tipped to captain the European team at the 2019 Solheim Cup, which is being hosted at Gleneagles.

When asked by O'Donoghue about this possibility, Matthew said: “Being European, to have that chance to actually do it in your home country as well would be a tremendous honour. I can’t see myself probably playing in it, so I’ll probably put my name forward and see what happens.”

Living Golf airs at the following times on CNN International:

August 3: 5.30pm
August 5: 7.30am
August 6: 5.30pm
August 12: 5.30pm
August 13: 7.30am

