There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCatriona Matthew replaces injured Pettersen

Golf News

SOLHEIM CUP

Catriona Matthew replaces injured Pettersen

By Michael McEwan16 August, 2017
catriona matthew Solheim Cup
Matthew Main

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew will play in this week’s Solheim Cup after all.

The 47-year-old will wear the blue and gold of Team Europe for a ninth time, taking the place of the injured Suzann Pettersen at Des Moines Golf & Country Club in Iowa. Pettersen, in turn, will step in to Matthew's shoes as a vice-captain.

"I'm gutted for Suzann, she's a great competitor so I feel really sorry for her," said Matthew. "But I'm delighted to be playing and looking forward to it. I was disappointed when I didn't get in the side initially but I've been practising hard for the last couple of days and I feel ready."

Matthew also revealed that she will have Pettersen's caddie by her side this week. "I couldn't bring someone else out at this short notice," she said.

European captain Annika Sorenstam chose Matthew, one of her vice-captains, as her alternate when she selected her team following the conclusion of the RICOH Women’s British Open.

Sorenstam informed the United States team of the change this morning as required by the captains’ agreement.

Pettersen, an eight-time Solheim Cup participant, qualified to make her ninth appearance for the European team through the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. She arrived in Des Moines on Monday evening after receiving treatment for a recurrent slipped disc injury, which occurred in Norway over the weekend. 

The 36-year-old revealed that the injury occurred when she was out for "a short, easy morning run" before breakfast on Saturday, ahead of attending a wedding that evening.

Despite receiving further treatment from the team osteopath on site, she withdrew on Wednesday morning due to experiencing persistent pain.

Matthew Second

“I have made this extremely difficult decision to help the European team and give my team mates the best possible chance of success,” said Pettersen. “There was no guarantee that I would be fit to compete on Friday morning and I did not want to play unless I was able to give 100%. I truly love the Solheim Cup and I will stay and support my team this week in whatever way I can.”

Matthew has earned 19 points from 33 matches. She made her debut in 1998 and has been a member of three winning teams in 2003, 2011 and 2013.

She famously holed the winning putt in the 2003 Solheim Cup at Barsebäck Golf and Country Club in Sweden and secured the half-point required to win the cup outright to seal Europe’s first win on American soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013.

Sorenstam, who revealed that "a tear or two" was shed when Pettersen informed her of her decision to withdraw, said: “It's unfortunate that Suzann has to withdraw due to her back injury. The Solheim Cup has been such an important part of her career. It was a very tough decision, but I am proud of her and she will still be a leader this week.

“Catriona is a proven Solheim Cup performer who will be able to step right in and play with anybody. She's ready to go.”

Related Articles - catriona matthew

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Catriona Matthew replaces injured Pettersen
NEW

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler costs golf fan £2million
New

By Michael McEwan

Jordan Spieth upbeat despite missing record at PGA
US PGA

By Michael McEwan

Justin Thomas seals maiden major at US PGA
US PGA

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below