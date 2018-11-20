Catriona Matthew reveals third Solheim Cup vice-captain

Catriona Matthew has named Dame Laura Davies as her third vice-captain for next year's Solheim Cup match at Gleneagles.



Davies, whose name was revealed on Sky Sports Sportswomen show this morning, joins Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie as part of Matthew's backroom team. Pettersen and Imrie were announced earlier this year ahead of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Davies brings a wealth of experience to the European team, as both the event’s leading points scorer, with 25, and as the player with the most appearances, 12.

“She played in the first 12, won 87 times, has a wealth of experience, is still playing, knows all the players, will be great fun in the team room… I mean, it was really a no-brainer!” said Matthew.

Matthew admitted she was initially unsure whether Davies would accept the vice-captaincy role, as the four-time major champion has declared that she never wants to be Solheim Cup captain.

However, she couldn't have been more keen.



Speaking ahead of the final Ladies European Tour event of the season in Spain, Davies said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been asked to be a vice-captain for the first time by Catriona.



"She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at the Ryder Cup and I thought, ‘Ah, I wonder what this will be about.’ Sure enough, she asked me if I would do it and I didn’t even have to think about it. I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can.

“The Solheim Cup has always held a very special place in my heart, right from the first one in 1990. Many of my fondest memories have been made during the Solheim Cup and I’m hoping that this one, at Gleneagles, will be the best yet."

The 2019 Solheim Cup, the 16th staging of the contest, will be played from September 9-15, 2019, where Europe will be looking to regain the trophy for the first time in six years.

The United States team has won the last two competitions in Germany and Iowa and will be looking to make it three in a row in Scotland.

