There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCatriona Matthew six back at US Women's Open

Golf News

Catriona Matthew six back at US Women's Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine14 July, 2017
catriona matthew US Women's Open
Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew was level par for her opening round through 16 holes and six shots off the lead when play at the US Women’s Open was halted for the day.

Starting on the back nine, the Scot was three-under-par for her first 12 holes but fell back with a double-bogey at the fourth and bogey at the sixth, which came at a point when players were forced off for a brief time due to a rain delay.

Matthew will complete her final two holes when play resumes at 6.45am local time [11.45am UK time] at Trump National.

World No.6 Shanshan Feng was, like most others, in the clubhouse at that point and leads on six-under-par – one clear of Amy Yang and two ahead of Lydia Ko, So Yeon Ryu and Carlota Ciganda.

Shanshan Feng

“I started the round really solidly with three birdies in the first four holes,” said Feng. “After that I felt comfortable about everything. It’s my lowest score ever in a US Open and hopefully I can keep that going for the rest of the week.”

Ko, who played alongside Feng, added: “I tried to give myself as many birdie opportunities as I could as I needed to take advantage of the calmer conditions.

“It was disappointing to finish with a bogey at the last but when I see how many good par saves I made throughout the day, I’m ok with that.”

Meanwhile, Carly Booth was four-over-par through 13 holes and Kelsey MacDonald shot a nine-over-par 81.

Related Articles - catriona matthew

Related Articles - US Women's Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher's patience tested playing in two-ball
Stephen Gallacher

By Martin Inglis

Paul Dunne delighted with career progression
New

By Martin Inglis

Catriona Matthew six back at US Women's Open
catriona matthew

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sky Sports loses rights to PGA Championship
PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Richie Ramsay off to flyer in 'major' win quest
Richie Ramsay

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below