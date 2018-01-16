CCTV footage released after golf club burglaries

Police in the North-East of England are investigating a spate of golf club burglaries in which the offenders made off in a black 4x4.



It hasn’t been confirmed whether the burglaries at Knaresborough Golf Club on January 5, Saltburn Golf Club on January 8 and Stokesley Golf Range on January 11 are directly linked but police have noted the black 4x4 being used on more than one of them.

CCTV footage from the break-in at Saltburn has been released of the vehicle police are looking to hunt down, which is said to have happened at around 10pm last Monday and resulted in a large quantity of golf equipment being stolen.

“Four suspects, all wearing dark clothing, approached the premises in a black 4x4 vehicle before gaining entry to the golf shop at the front of the club,” read a statement from Cleveland Police.



“The suspects then made off in the vehicle in the direction of the ‘four lane ends’ crossroads near to the A174.”

At Stokesley Golf Range, meanwhile, the facility is still closed following ‘extreme vandalism’ during the burglary, which also involved the theft of golf equipment.

The Golf Course and all of the facilities will unfortunately be closed this weekend due to a break in and extreme vandalism. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.

We will be hopefully up and running in due course and there will be regular posts to this page. — Stokesley Golf Range (@stokesleygolf) January 12, 2018

In the first of the reported burglaries at Knaresborough Golf Club, two racing green Yamaha Exgo H rig golf buggies were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the burglary at Salburn Golf Club or the vehicle used is asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Green from Redcar and Cleveland Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting event number 004660.