C'est magnifique! Europe wins 2018 Ryder Cup

By Martin Inglis30 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Team USA Jim Furyk Thomas Bjorn Francesco Molinari
Francesco Molinari1

Francesco Molinari defeated Phil Mickelson to clinch the winning point as Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup, thus continuing the Americans' awful record on European soil.

In doing so, the Italian capped a flawless performance, winning five matches out of a possible five, becoming the first player in European Ryder Cup history to do so and the first player to do it in a match since American Larry Nelson in 1979.

USA did pull it back to within a point after early wins for Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Tony Finau, while Brooks Koepka added a half point - but with enough scores going Europe's way elsewhere, it was never too nervy.

• Reed's wife takes aim at Furyk and Spieth

• Fans loved more than just Fleetwood's golf game in Paris...

It was in the fifth match to finish that Europe claimed their first singles win, with Dane Thorbjorn Olesen - benched since Friday morning - taking down an out of sorts Jordan Spieth, who birdied just one hole all afternoon.

Francesco Molinari2

Tremendous scenes followed on the 17th green where Jon Rahm - who missed a tiddler on the 16th to close out his match against Tiger Woods - produced an amazing reaction after birdieing the hole, dropping his putter and beating his chest in an outpouring of pure emotion.

There was a lull in proceedings until Poulter birdied the 18th hole to defeat Dustin Johnson 2-up and then Mickelson conceded his match with the Italian after dunking his ball in the water off the tee meaning that, fittingly, it was he who earned the winning point.

• Sergio Garcia breaks Ryder Cup record

In completing the formalities, the lead was extended further with victories for Sergio Garcia, who in beating Rickie Fowler 2&1 became the highest scoring player in Ryder Cup history.

Henrik Stenson then took down Bubba Watson 5&4, while Patrick Reed ensured the US got into double figures by defeating Tyrrell Hatton.

It took an age for the final match - Alex Noren vs Bryson DeChambeau - to wrap proceedings up as it went down the 18th with the Swede holding a 1-up lead and, after DeChambeau put his approach shot close, it looked as though he might have to settle for a halve.

Not so, as he drained a 25-footer to clinch the match before he was set upon by his European teammates.

