There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsChamblee: 'Koepka has no weaknesses'

Golf News

US PGA

Chamblee: 'Koepka has no weaknesses'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 August, 2017
US PGA Championship Brooks Koepka
Brooks

Brandel Chamblee says Brooks Koepka is the man to beat at the 99th PGA Championship this week.

The US Open champ is eight-and-a-half shots better - Strokes Gained, Tee to Green - than the rest of the field at Quail Hollow and Chamblee says that’s pretty special.

In his last five majors, Koepka’s worst finish is 13th.

His biggest asset, says Chamblee, is that he has obvious flaws in his game.

“What’s surprising is that he’s never played here,” Chamblee told Golf Channel. “The course fits him perfectly. The thing about him is that there are no weaknesses. At times when you see other players get to a spot, you realise that this is a weak area. You can’t find any weaknesses in his game.

“And more than that, between the ears, you can’t find any weaknesses.”

Koepka three-under 68 leaves him one behind joint leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner. Koepka is joined in third by controversial tweeter Grayson Murray and big-hitting Gary Woodland.

The 27-year-old, who won the US Open at Erin Hills in June, said his putting was off slightly, and bemoaned the speed of the greens.

Nevertheless, he knows what to expect.

“It’s gonna test your patience one way or another, so I just try to move on with everything,” said Koepka. “One shot at a time, cliché as that is… it’s so easy to get frustrated out here. A mediocre shot can end up in terrible shot. You might feel you have a really good chance that doesn’t amount to anything. That’s just a major, you’ve got to stay patient. You just can’t make doubles out here. That’s the big thing.”

David Duval, who is also part of the Golf Channel team, said Koepka is on a roll and is the player to beat.

“Is there any reason to think he won’t hit the ball that well for the rest of the week? I like what he’s thinking, which is that the big mistakes are what you need to avoid.

“He’s prepared for golf shots. He prepared to get out, move on, and minimise damage because you’re going to have opportunities. He’s impressive to watch.”

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy laboured to a one-over 72 and is back in 33rd alongside grand-slam-chasing Jordan Spieth.

Scots Russell Knox and Martin Laird both shot six-over 77s and have work to do to make the weekend.

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - PGA C'ship

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Chamblee: 'Koepka has no weaknesses'
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Glasgow's Ilona Stubley wins American Golf Long Drive C'ship
American Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Controversial Ladies European Tour chief 'leaves position'
Ladies European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US PGA Our picks for US PGA Championship glory
US PGA

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paula Creamer 'so confident' as she replaces Korda
Paula Creamer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below