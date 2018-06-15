search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCharity Raffle hits £50k fundraising milestone

Golf News

Charity Raffle hits £50k fundraising milestone

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2018
Bunkered Charity Raffle Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Yorkhill Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Bryce Ritchie
12109277 10153475228013241 7746030149152262170 N

The bunkered charity raffle has just hit a major milestone in its fundraising for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

The most recent raffle organised by Scotland’s leading digital golf brand pushed the total money raised by it for this hugely worth cause through the £50,000 mark.

More than 30 different individual raffles have been hosted on bunkered.co.uk since the first one took place in the summer of 2015.

MORE - Any one of these SIX players could be world No.1 by the end of the US Open..

In that time, some incredible prizes have been given away, including full sets of Titleist, Callaway and Cobra golf clubs, fourballs at the likes of Kingsbarns Golf Links and Trump Turnberry, and electric golf trolleys from leading brand Stewart Golf.

MORE - You simply HAVE to see inside Tiger's $20m luxury yacht

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Our charity raffle was launched to help raise money for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. Based in our home city of Glasgow, it provides and supports excellence in paediatric, obstetric and neonatal healthcare enhancing the treatment, care and wellbeing of children and their families.

Gchc Logo

“It is a truly deserving cause and we are delighted that so many of our readers and followers have chipped in to help them continue their incredible work through our raffles.”

The raffle concept is simple. When a new prize is released, a limited number of tickets are made available, priced at £10 each. These are bought online through bunkered.co.uk, with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The raffle is drawn when all tickets are sold.

For more information, click here.

To see a full list of all previous raffle winners, click here.

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Bryce Ritchie

Related Articles - Golf News

Golf News

English pro speaks out after worst US Open round in 16 years
Never mind the World Cup - what's Russia like for golf?
SIX different players could be world No.1 at the end of this week
You HAVE to see the inside of Tiger Woods’ $20m yacht
Rory McIlroy reveals who he wants to win the US Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
See all videos right arrow