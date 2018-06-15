Charity Raffle hits £50k fundraising milestone

The bunkered charity raffle has just hit a major milestone in its fundraising for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.



The most recent raffle organised by Scotland’s leading digital golf brand pushed the total money raised by it for this hugely worth cause through the £50,000 mark.

More than 30 different individual raffles have been hosted on bunkered.co.uk since the first one took place in the summer of 2015.



In that time, some incredible prizes have been given away, including full sets of Titleist, Callaway and Cobra golf clubs, fourballs at the likes of Kingsbarns Golf Links and Trump Turnberry, and electric golf trolleys from leading brand Stewart Golf.



bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Our charity raffle was launched to help raise money for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. Based in our home city of Glasgow, it provides and supports excellence in paediatric, obstetric and neonatal healthcare enhancing the treatment, care and wellbeing of children and their families.

“It is a truly deserving cause and we are delighted that so many of our readers and followers have chipped in to help them continue their incredible work through our raffles.”

The raffle concept is simple. When a new prize is released, a limited number of tickets are made available, priced at £10 each. These are bought online through bunkered.co.uk, with all proceeds going to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. The raffle is drawn when all tickets are sold.

