There was another peculiar rules situation in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open as Charley Hoffman got relief from a badly buried lie.



On the 12th hole, the American found the greenside bunker and, with them having a newly installed bunker lining, it prevented him digging in enough to get a good stance to take his shot.

His caddie urged him to call in a rules official who, after initially being reluctant to give Hoffman relief, was convinced that he couldn’t take his stance because of the lining.

NEVER seen this@hoffman_charley buried in the bunker--gets relief from a concrete liner in the bunker.@Kevin_Chappell not liking it: pic.twitter.com/apryOt87IL — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) July 30, 2017

Playing partner Kevin Chappell seemed somewhat unimpressed. “That’s so generous,” he could be heard saying sarcastically.

The ruling bears similarities with an incident involving Branden Grace at the BMW PGA Championship in May, where he also got relief due to being unable to get a proper stance because of a bunker lining.

And, like the Grace ruling, viewers didn’t like what they saw.

Charlie Hoffman should just wear these next time he gets a bad lie in a bunker and wants to dig to the base layer in search of a drop. pic.twitter.com/IZDHrxJQYv — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) July 30, 2017

Golf Karma for Charlie Hoffman. Getting relief in the bunker after twisting his feet down to reach the lining is pretty close to cheating. — richard turell (@eaglegolfer18) July 30, 2017

That is a joke ruling for Charlie Hoffman in the bunker @SkySportsGolf . A hazard is a hazard #playasitlies — Glen Roberts (@glenroberts2003) July 30, 2017

Play the ball as it lies, unless like Charley Hoffman you don't like the lie... Worst ruling in a bunker I've seen! What has this game bcome — Stu Warren Golf (@stuwarrengolf) July 30, 2017

Hoffman bogeyed the hole and ended up in a play-off to win the tournament with defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, but the Venezuelan birdied the first hole to make it back-to-back wins.