Chase Koepka says "expectations are high" to live up to Brooks

Forging a successful career as a tour pro is tough enough without having an older brother who has already won two major championships, played in a Ryder Cup and is comfortably ensconced inside the top ten on the Official World Golf Rankings.



So, no wonder Chase Koepka describes being ‘Brooks’ younger brother’ as ‘both a blessing and a curse’.

Speaking in the latest edition of bunkered – on-sale now – Chase that is has been difficult to live up to other people’s expectations of him given that everything that his back-to-back US Open champion brother has achieved so far.



• Robert Allenby pens emotional tribute to 'hero' Jarrod Lyle



• Phil Mickelson explains himself over THAT dancing video



“The expectations are high,” said 24-year-old Chase, currently in the middle of his rookie season on the European Tour. “Brooks has done so well so quickly, which is something that not a lot of people have done historically. He’s been top ten in the world for over a year now and so you do get some people who say, ‘Why aren’t you up there, too?’”

“People seem to think I should be doing stuff quickly because that’s how Brooks did it but you’ve got to remember it took Brooks time to win out here. He got going and hasn’t stopped but it wasn’t like it was instant success. I’m just trying to stay patient and focus on what I need to do.



• Michelle Wie 'devastated' after Women's British Open WD



• Tiger Woods confident he can handle hectic end to the season



“Truthfully, I feel like I’m doing just fine. My game has progressed year after year. Within 18 months of turning pro, I’d got onto the European Tour. I mean, that’s pretty awesome.

“I’ve just got to not get caught up in what other people who don’t really know me think about me and, instead, concentrate on doing what I want to do and progressing the way I feel I should be progressing.”

Read the interview in full!

Pick up the latest edition of bunkered, issue 165, to read the full interview with Chase Koepka.