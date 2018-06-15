Check out the most useless Father's Day golf gifts

It can't (hopefully hasn't) escaped your attention that this Sunday is Father's Day.

It's that special day in the year when it's all about dad and is your chance to show your old man just how much you appreciate him.



That's why it's important that you get him the right gift. There are plenty of sites out there promoting the 'Best Gifts For Dad', which is fine. But how do you know what not to get him?

If he's a golfer, perhaps we can help with this guide to the most useless Father's Day golf gifts.

