This multi-million pound Wentworth mansion is for sale RIGHT NOW!

Golf News

This multi-million pound Wentworth mansion is for sale RIGHT NOW!

By bunkered.co.uk25 May, 2018
Wentworth BMW PGA Championship European Tour
Wentworth House 2

Watching the BMW PGA Championship? Admiring Wentworth? Thinking to yourself, ‘I could live on that estate’?

Yes, you could. But you’re going to need a massive bank balance.

As anybody who has been to see the European Tour’s flagship event will know, the grounds around the golf course are dominated by huge, spectacular houses. Those to have lived in the estate down the years include four-time major winner Ernie Els and current European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

Remember the British boxer ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed? It’s reported that he once lived there, too. 

There’s no getting around it, it’s a rather nice place to live. But, like most nice things, it’s also expensive.

Very, very expensive.

Check out this place that’s currently for sale on the estate grounds.

Wentworth House 1
Wentworth House 3

RELATED - Look inside the homes of PGA Tour stars

Built in the 1930s by British architect Oliver Hill, this modernist, curved property occupies a four-acre parcel of land right at the heart of the estate and is the former country estate of US ambassador John Hay Whitney.

As of right now, it’s up for sale – with a guide price of £30m.

That’s right: THIRTY. MILLION. POUNDS.

PICS - Inside Rickie Fowler's $14m Florida mansion

For context’s sake, only two players – Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy – have European Tour career earnings of more than £30m.

So, what do you get for your money?

Six bedrooms; six bathrooms; six reception rooms; an underground swimming pool; secondary accommodation; a basement cinema; a study; a laundry; a wine cellar – and that’s just for starters.

Wentworth House 4

Interested in finding out more? You need to speak nicely with the people at Knight Frank. Click here for details.

