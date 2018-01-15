Chris Paisley WITB: BMW SA Open

With wife Keri on caddying duty, England's Chris Paisley won his first European Tour title at the BMW SA Open.



The 31-year-old held off fellow Callaway staffer Branden Grace to win by three shots at Glendower Golf Club in Gauteng.



Both Paisley and Grace were using a new Callaway Prototype driver and faiway woods - each averaging more than 300 yards off the tee for the week.



Paisley also had a new Callaway Protoype ball in play, as well as a trio of the recently-launched Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

Callaway's EMEA president and managing director Neil Howie was quick to praise Paisley and Grace, hinting that it won't be long before the specifics of the prototype drivers they used will be made public.



"For a prototype driver, fairway wood and golf ball to go into professional competitive play and immediately help our staff professionals to a 1-2 finish is nothing short of incredible," he said. "It underlines why we are so excited to tell the world about these new products very soon."

