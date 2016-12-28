My favourite playing partners on tour are always my mates. If I’d to pick one it would have to be Joost Luiten. I love winding him up and taking the piss out of him.

His English is very good, but he has the occasional word that he pronounces funnily. One of my favourites is when he tries to say Dubai.

He pronounces it as ‘Doobai’ and it’s really strange. I can’t get used to it but he’s a good lad and we have fun together.

***

The last time I threw a tantrum on the golf course was when we were out in Abu Dhabi at the start of this year.

I’d never broken a club before in my life and I snapped my 3-wood over my knee. It was down to a build up of bad shots with that club going left and later on that day, Darren Clarke said to me ‘Woody, how’s your 3-wood?’

I asked him what he meant and he told me he saw me snapping it over my knee. He was on the hole opposite and he saw it all.

I snap one club in my life and the Ryder Cup captain saw me do it. It was a disaster and I’ll be checking who is around if I ever do it again.

***

I’ve had some telling offs from referees and rules officials. A couple of them spoke to me in my first year or so on tour about pace of play.

I actually ended up going to them for some advice and since then I haven’t had an issue. I think I dealt with it really well.

We all get caught out every now and again but I don’t want to be renowned as a slow player. I don’t think I am and I like to think that’s because I dealt with it straight away.

***

The strangest place I’ve ever been recognised would probably have to be in the Apple Store in New York. That was pretty cool.

It happened a couple of years ago and it was pretty strange. I wasn’t expecting it at all.

***

I’d love to see Bristol City winning the Champions League but I’d definitely rather play on a winning Ryder Cup team. It’s the only one that’s a realistic possibility.

I’ve got my season ticket at Ashton Gate and I go to as many games as I can, but it’s safe to say there’s no chance we’re ever going to win the Champions League.

***

If I had the choice of any superpower, I’d want to be able to fly. I want to be able to just take off and go wherever I want to go.

No waiting in airports, no departure lounges. Just go when you’re ready to go. I think a lot of the other guys out here on tour would agree with that.

***

Rory McIlroy is the most famous person I have in my mobile phone. That’s quite a good one to have I think.

We’ve known each other for a long time. It’s great to see him doing so well.

***

If I ever find myself stranded on a desert island and could only take three things with me, I’d take my wife, an everlasting bottle of red wine and a football.

***

My choice of an outfit for a fancy dress party is a pretty straightforward one. I’d be ‘Woody’ from Toy Story.

I’ve never actually been to a fancy dress party but it’s what I’ve always thought I would go as. It fits my name nicely and I absolutely loved the film growing up.

***

When I was a child, all I wanted to be when I grew up was a footballer. I played football a lot until I was 13 and then I got injured and lost a bit of interest.

I then really started playing a lot of golf and decided I wanted to be a pro golfer. I really dedicated myself to golf from that stage. I worked really hard and set my mind on it.

***

I’m not ashamed to say the last time I cried was when I saw my mum standing behind the 18th green at Wentworth when I won the BMW PGA this year.

Between winning and seeing her waiting there, I definitely had a tear in my eye.

***

If I could write any headline about myself it would be ‘Can’t See The Wood For The Trees’. I’ve had that in my head for ages but I’ve never seen anybody write it.

***

There’s only really one person that could play me in a movie of my life. It would have to be Stephen Merchant [from The Office and Extras].

He’s just as tall as I am, maybe even slightly taller, and he’s quite gangly as well.

