Golf News

Chris Wood sets troll straight after WD accusation

By bunkered.co.uk26 October, 2018
The WGC-HSBC Champions teed off in Shanghai yesterday but did so without English duo Chris Wood and Eddie Pepperell.

Both were late withdrawals with Wood pulling out with a neck injury, while Pepperell was having back trouble, which he believes could keep him out until the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in four weeks’ time.

• Young Scots pro signs with Niall Horan's Modest! Golf

• Rory McIlroy has an interesting take on reaching world No.1 again...

Aussie Jason Scrivener replaced Pepperell in the field, but nobody replaced Wood.

That didn’t stop one Twitter user from getting it all wrong, accusing Wood of teeing it up on the first hole to pick up a cheque for $44,000 in the no-cut event and, in doing so, denying another player a place in the field. 

The user tweeted: "But just teeing off the 1st to get last place cheque and take a spot away from someone else... class act that."

• The money Tiger & Phil earn from 'The Match' won't just be going to themselves

• Long-term future of Sky's PGA Tour coverage in serious doubt

However, that simply wasn’t the case at all and Wood responded to set the record straight. The user then deleted his tweet.

At the 2016 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Daniel Berger withdrew after one tee shot, citing a shoulder injury, and picked up a cheque for $50,500.

• Membership benefits of new St Andrews club revealed

In that particular event though, there were no alternate spots in the field, meaning Berger’s antics didn’t prevent another playing from getting their opportunity.

