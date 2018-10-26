City golf centre subject of £9m expansion plans

Multi-million-pound plans for a major expansion of Leeds Golf Centre have been submitted to Leeds City Council.



In what will be a first for the city, the proposals will deliver an international golfing destination and centre of excellence, providing facilities for communities across the city as well as attracting seasoned golfers from around the world.

The improved facilities will not only benefit the club’s existing community activities, which include regular lessons in local schools, but enable further work to be undertaken at a grassroots level across Leeds, all while creating 30 new jobs.



In 2017 alone, over 300 local children were introduced to the game of golf for free by Leeds Golf Centre.

As well as teaching them the importance of exercise and focus, the programme focussed on boosting confidence and embedding values around hard work, discipline, respect and tolerance.

Since it was purchased by The Parklane Group in 2011, the course, which is the UK base of the prestigious Leadbetter Golf Academy, has already seen a multi-million-pound redesign.

The new plans include:

• A new clubhouse with a striking double height glazed entrance space

• A double height driving range with state-of-the-art interactive facilities currently not seen outside of London

• A new Centre of Excellence building, containing a modern sports bar

• Thirty-seven bespoke eco-lodges designed specifically for golfing breaks and overlooking a newly created lake

Managing director of The Parklane Group and course owner, Naveen Ahmed, sees these new proposals for England Golf’s Club of the Year as a way to continue the vision of offering an all-encompassing venue that welcomes all ages, backgrounds and abilities.



“I am thrilled that our plans for this £9million investment into Leeds have taken a major step forward,” he said.



“As an enthusiastic golfer, I recognise the importance of Yorkshire having a golf venue which can compete on an international stage – attracting visitors from across the world to our city. I believe these plans will help the region achieve that aim.

A decision on the planning application is expected in early 2019.