HomeGolf NewsClean up the world's oceans... with your golf tees!

Golf News

Clean up the world's oceans... with your golf tees!

By Michael McEwan17 October, 2018
Ocean Tee Golf 1

A new company is helping clean up the world’s oceans – one GOLF TEE at a time!

Ocean Tee Golf was founded “to provide golfers the choice of a superior bamboo golf tee” and “the opportunity to support charities focused on tackling plastic pollution”, all in one product.

It makes golf tees from bamboo, which is stronger and more flexible that regular hardwood tees and which are less prone to snapping as a result. In other words, you, the golfer, will go through less of them.

Given the incredibly quick rate at which bamboo grows, it is possible to replenish complete stocks in a matter of months after harvesting, as compared to the decades taken for hardwood forests.

When made, the tees are packaged in recyclable matchboxes, which can be carried around and easily accessed in your bag.

Ocean Tee Golf 2

The 40-tee boxes are priced at £4.99 plus postage and packaging, with 25% of the company’s profits going to selected charities that support ongoing initiatives and research into marine protection and plastic pollution.

A company spokesperson explained: “We want to have both an immediate and long-term impact. Our goal is to re-invest surplus profits into the business to drive growth and enable future donations to increase year on year, contributing to the long-term health of our UK marine environments.

“As golf fans ourselves, we are looking forward to developing a product that both plays and looks great, is environmentally sustainable, and stimulates conversation on the tee box around a major environmental issue.”

To find out more, log-on to oceanteegolf.com

