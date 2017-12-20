Closure threatens one of Scotland’s ‘best municipal courses’

Regular users of a golf course in Central Scotland have been dealt a pre-Christmas blow after hearing their facility is on a council ‘hit list’ for closure.



Grangemouth Golf Course, just off the M9, is one of six facilities earmarked for closure by Falkirk Community Trust after facing a £1.8m cut in its budget for next year.

It is believed closing the course – where members of Grangemouth Golf Club play their golf – and the other facilities will save £700,000 per year in operating costs.

Chief executive of the trust, Maureen Campbell, told the Falkirk Herald: “We recognise that any loss of service will be unpalatable not only for members but for communities who use and value the services currently available.

“It is clear that the scale and scope of what we currently provide directly has to be reduced or a new way found to pay for or deliver services.

“The proposal for Grangemouth Golf Course would affect the operations of the golf course and the pavilion, leased by Grangemouth Golf Club.

“If the trust withdraws from the course the club may need to consider its capacity to sustain activities. Options involving commercial operators or community transfer should be examined.”

The proposals will be part of the working groups review expected to be put to the council in February and no decision will be taken until then.

Grangemouth Golf Course was opened in 1974 and, according to the club's website, is one of the 'best municipal courses in Scotland'. It is situated on 500 acres of countryside surrounded by Polmont Woods and a local fishery and boasts fine views of the Ochil Hills on the back nine.