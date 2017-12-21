Club closure talk is 'of great concern'

A spokesperson for Grangemouth Golf Club has described recent reports that their golf course is on a council 'hit list' for closure as 'of great concern'.



Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Falkirk Community Trust has earmarked Grangemouth Golf Course for closure as part of budget cuts totaling £1.8m.

Naturally, the news has come as a shock to the club’s 350+ members and additional season ticket holders, with steps already being taken in the form of a Takeover Working Group (TWG) to help fight the closure.

“The situation is obviously of great concern,” a spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk. “Our recent AGM was well attended and members want to know what is happening. We are due to collect our fees in February and are worried that people won’t rejoin.

“If members don’t join, the club can’t operate and if non-club members don’t renew season tickets, there is a drastic reduction in course users. Then, it looks like there is no demand for the facility when in reality it is the uncertainty that is causing the problem.

“We believe that the decision needs to be made on a longer term strategic basis. The course and clubhouse are real assets for local people. It’s not just about playing golf.

“People need places to go – it’s about being part of your community, it adds value to health and wellbeing and it is welcoming and inclusive. Its closure would be a real loss and once closed it would be difficult, if not impossible, to reopen.”

Club representatives have expressed an interest in running the course, to which there was a fairly positive response, but the trust said they would have to look at expressions of interest from anyone coming forward.

The TWG comprises members with key skills and experience including the transfer of assets from the public sector and finance skills, with the group intending to carry out an options appraisal to see if it can develop a viable proposal.

“A big concern we have though is the timescale and how we can fund the development of the proposal,” continued the spokesperson. “We have started what we hope is constructive dialogue with the trust and would want to proceed on a constructive and open basis with them and the council.

“We do understand that the trust and the council are up against it financially and we hope that a realistic and practical outcome can be achieved.”