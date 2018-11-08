search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsClub founded back in 1893 enters liquidation

Golf News

Club founded back in 1893 enters liquidation

By Martin Inglis01 November, 2018
Canwick Park Golf Club Lincoln Lincolnshire England Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Canwick Park1

A much-loved Lincolnshire golf club has entered voluntary liquidation following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), less than two weeks after its struggles were laid bare.

It is understood that the Canwick Park Golf Club, which is situated to the south side of Lincoln, was struggling to break even and couldn't afford the £25,000 a year it paid the landowner.

• Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference

• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer

Members are now awaiting official correspondence from the club regarding their membership status but as member Jack Sirrell remarked to bunkered.co.uk: "I assume we'll cease playing when the grass gets too long."

He added: "Maybe this crunch position will mean someone comes in to take the course on as a going concern, but personally I think the land will eventually take on a different use such as housing."

Canwick Park

A rapid decline in membership - more than 50% in the past 15 years - poor marketing and an over-saturation of clubs in the local area has been blamed for its demise.

• Highlands course project set for public inquiry

At the time of the club entering liquidation, it had around 180 members and just two juniors.

Related Articles - Canwick Park Golf Club

Related Articles - England Golf

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Golf News

Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale
Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!
Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show
Matteo Manassero: What next for the one-time prodigy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow