Club founded back in 1893 enters liquidation

A much-loved Lincolnshire golf club has entered voluntary liquidation following an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), less than two weeks after its struggles were laid bare.



It is understood that the Canwick Park Golf Club, which is situated to the south side of Lincoln, was struggling to break even and couldn't afford the £25,000 a year it paid the landowner.

Members are now awaiting official correspondence from the club regarding their membership status but as member Jack Sirrell remarked to bunkered.co.uk: "I assume we'll cease playing when the grass gets too long."

He added: "Maybe this crunch position will mean someone comes in to take the course on as a going concern, but personally I think the land will eventually take on a different use such as housing."

A rapid decline in membership - more than 50% in the past 15 years - poor marketing and an over-saturation of clubs in the local area has been blamed for its demise.

At the time of the club entering liquidation, it had around 180 members and just two juniors.