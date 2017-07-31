An English golf club is set to rename one of its signature holes 'Beef' due to similarities with fan favourite Andrew 'Beef' Johnston.



The 165-yard downhill par-3 ninth hole at Royal Cromer Golf Club in Norfolk is currently called 'Wembley' because it once had a stadium-like look. However, recent changes to the hole - including a bank at the rear of the green and more bunkers - have meant it no longer does.

And club secretary/manager Jonathan Moore said it was a 'random brain thought' while watching Beef in action at the Open which triggered the likeness.

"A photographer had been taking some drone footage of the course and gave us these images," he told bunkered.co.uk. "And with it being the Open and Beef getting a lot of coverage, a random brain thought noticed a likeness.

"It's all a bit tongue-in-cheek at the moment so it's unofficial, but it'll go to our committee and when our scorecards go to get reprinted, that’s when we’ll look to get it changed."



Beef is already aware of the possible change at Royal Cromer and the club would welcome the Englishman down with open arms should he decide to come and give 'Beef' a go himself.



"If he would like to play the hole, that would be brilliant for us," continued Jonathan. "We may well invite him down.



"We’re delighted he took the time to respond to us. He's the ‘coolest’ golfer at the moment in terms of attracting young people to the game, and we’re looking to do the same."