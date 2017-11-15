Cobra introduces first CONNECT infused iron range

Cobra Golf is taking its CONNECT technology to the next level after announcing that its new irons will feature the innovative performance-tracking technology for the first time.



Having previously been successfully integrated into the company’s drivers, Cobra is expanding the use of the Arccos powered product with its new KING F8 iron lines, unveiled today.

The CONNECT combines with other game-changing construction technology to equip golfers with increased speed and launch, exceptional sound and feel, tailored performance, and the ultimate blend of distance speed and best-in-class feel, supported by tour-level analytics.

In short? These irons will help you play your best and then give you instant feedback on where, specifically, you can make further improvements.

“Our 2018 iron offering is truly ground-breaking, as it provides not only innovative technologies to achieve better performance across the board, but also the wherewithal to actually quantify just how much better, thanks to Cobra CONNECT,” explained Tom Olsavsky, Cobra Golf’s head of R&D.

“Our F8 line offers an innovative solution for both the players who trust their games to variable length irons and also for the growing contingent of golfers who have realised the benefits of our ONE length set up.”

Let’s take a closer look



Headlining Cobra’s 2018 iron line-up are the KING F8 and KING F8 ONE Length irons.

They feature an all-new E9 PWRSHELL Face Technology that boasts a 20% thinner forged face. An E9 elliptical Sweet Zone construction promotes faster ball speeds across a wider area on the face, delivering unparalleled distance and forgiveness.

Both models feature Carbon Feel Technology inserts that are strategically-positioned to deliver a soft yet solid feel throughout the set.

New all Carbon Fiber construction ‘medallions’ damp vibrations for exceptional sound and feel throughout the set.

Cobra’s patented TECFLOTM Progressive Set Construction Technology delivers tailored performance through varying cavity constructions to optimise the trajectory of each iron in the set, while Progressive Spin Technology improves groove structures through CNC milling to deliver optimum spin and trajectory performance from the long irons to wedges.

A full hollow design in the long and mid irons (4-7) delivers low CG with an extremely responsive face for easier to hit, high-flying shots, while Milled V-Grooves reduce spin for maximum distance.

In the mid to scoring irons (8-PW), a cavity back design delivers more accuracy on approach shots, meaning more greens-in-regulation and shorter birdie putts and Milled U-Grooves optimise spin for improved control and accuracy. A specialty wedge design in the GW, SW and LW provides improved feel and precision around the greens with tighter-spaced wedge grooves to increase spin for more precision.

Progressive hosel lengths strategically position the CG for optimum launch throughout the set.

Lower profile long irons, with shorter hosels, lower CG for improved launch and forgiveness. Progressively taller hosels in the scoring irons position CG higher and more forward in the clubhead for improved trajectory control and accuracy into greens.

To build upon Cobra’s widely-acclaimed KING F7 ONE Length irons, the brand’s engineers incorporated unique TECFLO constructions in the F8 ONE Length irons that allowed them to manipulate weight to 7-iron specifications , whilst maintaining the look of a traditional iron, delivering the most technologically advanced ONE Length irons to date.

Improved trajectories were achieved using progressive hosel lengths, paired with wider sole widths in the 4-6 irons to lower the CG in the long irons for higher-flying trajectories, and raise the CG in the scoring irons & wedges to promote lower, more controlled trajectories.

In addition, COBRA has teamed up with its shaft partners to develop ‘ONE Length specific’ flighted shafts that feature variable tipping executions to make the long irons play softer and launch higher and the short irons play stiffer and launch lower.

How has ONE Length performed?

Many dismissed the ONE Length irons concept as a slick marketing gimmick when Cobra unveiled its first set of the clubs just over a year ago.

However, more people bought into the concept – pioneered at the top end of the professional game by PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau – than even the people behind them expected.

“Overall, I’d say the F7 ONE Length was a great surprise for us this year, surpassing all sales forecasts we had at the outset, and Bryson DeChambeau’s impressive win at the John Deere Classic this summer certainly helped generate even more interest,” added Olsavsky.

“Now, as more players take note of the benefits provided by a ONE length set, we are excited to deliver the F8 line-up, with cutting-edge iron technologies that work in unison with the one length philosophy to make them even easier to hit and more consistent than before. And even better, with COBRA CONNECT, golfers don’t have to just take our word for it. They can clearly see just how much they’ve improved based on real data points. The numbers don’t lie.”

So, how much are we talking



The new KING F8 variable length irons will be available to buy from February 2, 2018, in a variety of stock set options (others are available in custom):

• Men’s Steel Irons (RRP £649) – 7-piece set that utilises a Lamkin REL 360 (Tour Taper, CONNECT) grip; True Temper XP 90 steel shaft; includes 5-PW, GW and is available in both RH and LH versions* in regular and stiff flexes.

• Men’s Graphite Iron Set (RRP £749) – 7-piece set includes 5-PW, GW available in RH only in Regular and Lite flexes. Utilises a Lamkin REL (Tour Taper, CONNECT) grip and Aldila Rogue Pro 65 Graphite shaft.

• Women’s Graphite Combo Set (RRP £749) – 7-piece set includes 5H, 6H, 7-PW, SW – features the same innovative technologies found in the men’s irons including COBRA CONNECT. The ladies stock combo set in RH only, (LH through custom) features COBRA Lamkin REL 360 (COBRA CONNECT silver/pink or black/blue grips) and Aldila Rogue 60 gram graphite shafts.

Meanwhile, the KING F8 ONE (RRP £649 steel; £749 graphite through custom) will be available in both RH and LH* versions, in a 5-PW, GW standard set make-up. F8 ONE comes stock with Lamkin Crossline 360 (Tour Taper; COBRA CONNECT Blue/Red) grips and in either Aldila One Rogue 65 (graphite – stiff, regular, lite) or True Temper ONE Flighted (steel – stiff and regular) shaft options.

Find out more



More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@cobragolf