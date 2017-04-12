Cobra step back in time with Heritage Collection

Cobra Puma Golf has just unveiled its new heritage collection. This week, with the help of Bryson DeChambeau, Cobra Puma Golf will pay tribute to the game and its bygone era with this new collection.

Partially inspired by DeChambeau, it has been designed to celebrate the rich history of golf, combining classic styles with cutting edge technology.

We will see DeChambeau modelling the new collection’s apparel range from head to toe during the first round of this weeks RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. The “heritage look” features a Puma Golf button cardigan, tailored golf chinos and a pair of Ignite Spikeless sport shoes, in a throwback brown colourway. Bryson’s trademark Tour Driver Cap has been designed with a sophisticated chestnut herringbone fabric to complete the look.



The biggest talking point however with this new collection is undoubtedly the limited edition wood grain driver. Cobra’s King F7 driver has been cosmetically altered to give the appearance of a beautifully crafted persimmon driver head.

Cobra released the King F7 at the beginning of this year to much acclaim, thanks to the incredible levels of forgiveness and distance it offers. It also features an adjustable weight system that allows you to choose from three CG settings in order to dial in your perfect launch conditions and ball flight.

What really makes the King F7 stand out from the crowd however, is the inclusion of Cobra Connect. This technology allows you to automatically track the distance and accuracy of their drives.

Developed in conjunction with Arccos Golf, it provides access to a wealth of data that enables you learn more about and better analyse your performance with the driver.

New Cobra persimmon driver

More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@cobragolf



