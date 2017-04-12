There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsCobra step back in time with Heritage Collection

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Cobra step back in time with Heritage Collection

By David Cunninghame12 April, 2017
Cobra Golf Puma Golf Bryson DeChambeau
B75 P6328

Cobra Puma Golf has just unveiled its new heritage collection. This week, with the help of Bryson DeChambeau, Cobra Puma Golf will pay tribute to the game and its bygone era with this new collection.

Partially inspired by DeChambeau, it has been designed to celebrate the rich history of golf, combining classic styles with cutting edge technology.

B75 P6256

We will see DeChambeau modelling the new collection’s apparel range from head to toe during the first round of this weeks RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. The “heritage look” features a Puma Golf button cardigan, tailored golf chinos and a pair of Ignite Spikeless sport shoes, in a throwback brown colourway. Bryson’s trademark Tour Driver Cap has been designed with a sophisticated chestnut herringbone fabric to complete the look.

F7 Driver Yellow Burst Address

The biggest talking point however with this new collection is undoubtedly the limited edition wood grain driver. Cobra’s King F7 driver has been cosmetically altered to give the appearance of a beautifully crafted persimmon driver head.

F7 Driver Yellow Burst Hero

Cobra released the King F7 at the beginning of this year to much acclaim, thanks to the incredible levels of forgiveness and distance it offers. It also features an adjustable weight system that allows you to choose from three CG settings in order to dial in your perfect launch conditions and ball flight.

What really makes the King F7 stand out from the crowd however, is the inclusion of Cobra Connect. This technology allows you to automatically track the distance and accuracy of their drives. 

Developed in conjunction with Arccos Golf, it provides access to a wealth of data that enables you learn more about and better analyse your performance with the driver.

New Cobra persimmon driver

More info:cobragolf.co.uk
Twitter:@cobragolf


Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Latest Headlines

Golf News

FootJoy add four models to spikeless range
hot

By Andrew Ward

Cobra step back in time with Heritage Collection
New

By David Cunninghame

Gary Player devastated to miss SB2K17
Trending

By Andrew Ward

EXCLUSIVE Vogrie Golf Course given stay of execution
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

19 of the best Sergio Garcia celebration pics
GALLERY

By Martin Inglis

Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'
Peter Alliss

By Martin Inglis

Problems mount for Scottish golf
Scottish Golf

By Bryce Ritchie

11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament
Rules of Golf

By Martin Inglis

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below