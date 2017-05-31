Cobra’s most forgiving hybrid ever

The new KING Oversized Hybrid has been unveiled by Cobra as the ideal complement to its celebrated KING Oversized Irons.

The oversized profile coupled with improved performance technologies deliver an easy to hit long iron replacement built for explosive distance and maximum forgiveness.

The KING OS Hybrid utilises a wider, oversized clubhead shape to improve confidence at address and provide high launch and maximum MOI for a straighter, extremely forgiving ball-flight.



“Last fall we introduced our popular KING Oversized irons and now we have a super game improvement hybrid to perfectly complement that set,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf.

He continued, “the oversized head will provide golfers with even more speed and distance on off-centre contact without sacrificing forgiveness or control.”



The King OS Hybrid also employs several of Cobra’s industry leading innovations, including a PWRShell face that delivers more flex at impact providing extreme speed and higher launching ball flights across all points of contact on the clubface.

Cobra’s engineers have strategically placed the CG of the club low and deep with the use of tungsten weighting and combined this with a TeXtreme Carbon Fibre Crown, that saves 8g of weight compared to traditional steel hybrid crowns, in order to boost forgiveness and give a high launching ball flight.



Thanks to Cobra’s proprietary MyFly8 with Smart Pad adjustability technology, you will be able to fine tune your flight trajectory and launch conditions for in order to maximise your distance, while keeping the clubface square at address regardless of loft setting.

Available: June 2, 2017

Price:£199

Lofts: 3-4H, 4-5H, 5-6H

Shafts: UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shaft



More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@cobragolf