There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsColin Montgomerie wins sixth Champions Tour title

Golf News

Colin Montgomerie wins sixth Champions Tour title

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 October, 2017
Colin Montgomerie Champions Tour
Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie grabbed his second Champions Tour win in just five weeks after a sensational bogey-free final round at the SAS Championship.

Level with Phillip Price and Jerry Kelly on eight-under-par after 54 holes, the Scot pulled clear and was three-under-par for his round at the turn before coasting home with five birdies in his final nine holes to win by three strokes from Vijay Singh and Doug Garwood.

It follows up the 54-year-old's win at the inaugural Japan Airlines Championship and, now up to seventh in the Schwab Cup standings, he's in fantastic form as he plots to hunt down Bernhard Langer as the play-offs get underway this week.

"I'm delighted to win," he said. "To go out the last round tied and to score the best score of the week starting from that position gives me a huge amount of confidence going into the play-offs and I look forward to the next few weeks with added incentive now."

After pulling clear following Kelly and Price's poor starts, Montgomerie was never really under any sustained pressure throughout the remainder of the round and being the 'ultimate scoreboard watcher' helped him play to the situation.

"Oh, I'm the ultimate scoreboard watcher," he added. "In fact, I could tell you who's 28th, never mind first, second or third. I need [to get] a life actually, I need a life. Scoreboard watching. I knew exactly what was going on. 

"There was a cheer at 15 as I was playing 14. I realised that was for Corey Pavin's birdie. I didn't know that he had bogeyed 14 and bogeyed 16, so actually I thought that was to tie me so I needed that putt at 14 and 15.  But when the putt went in at 15, I knew I was okay, I knew I was safe there. I could get around."

The first of the three Schwab Cup play-off events begins this week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Related Articles - Colin Montgomerie

Related Articles - Champions Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods smashes driver in Sunday red
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Colin Montgomerie wins sixth Champions Tour title
Colin Montgomerie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The cast of Happy Gilmore: Where are they now?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Award-winning golf coach offers a year’s FREE coaching
Anders Mankert

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes
Gareth Bale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Revealed: The secrets to retaining golf club members
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'
Gary Player

By Martin Inglis

Inside the stunning homes of the world's best golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below