Colin Montgomerie wins sixth Champions Tour title

Colin Montgomerie grabbed his second Champions Tour win in just five weeks after a sensational bogey-free final round at the SAS Championship.



Level with Phillip Price and Jerry Kelly on eight-under-par after 54 holes, the Scot pulled clear and was three-under-par for his round at the turn before coasting home with five birdies in his final nine holes to win by three strokes from Vijay Singh and Doug Garwood.



It follows up the 54-year-old's win at the inaugural Japan Airlines Championship and, now up to seventh in the Schwab Cup standings, he's in fantastic form as he plots to hunt down Bernhard Langer as the play-offs get underway this week.

There it is!@montgomeriefdn wins the @SASChampionship by 3 shots after an 8-under 64. pic.twitter.com/WBxzwR2fA3 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 15, 2017

"I'm delighted to win," he said. "To go out the last round tied and to score the best score of the week starting from that position gives me a huge amount of confidence going into the play-offs and I look forward to the next few weeks with added incentive now."

After pulling clear following Kelly and Price's poor starts, Montgomerie was never really under any sustained pressure throughout the remainder of the round and being the 'ultimate scoreboard watcher' helped him play to the situation.

With his win today at the @SASChampionship, Monty is exactly where he wants to be entering the #SchwabCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OGjjA03jsR — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 15, 2017

"Oh, I'm the ultimate scoreboard watcher," he added. "In fact, I could tell you who's 28th, never mind first, second or third. I need [to get] a life actually, I need a life. Scoreboard watching. I knew exactly what was going on.

"There was a cheer at 15 as I was playing 14. I realised that was for Corey Pavin's birdie. I didn't know that he had bogeyed 14 and bogeyed 16, so actually I thought that was to tie me so I needed that putt at 14 and 15. But when the putt went in at 15, I knew I was okay, I knew I was safe there. I could get around."

The first of the three Schwab Cup play-off events begins this week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

