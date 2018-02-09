There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsColombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour

Golf News

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour

By Michael McEwan09 February, 2018
Julio Bell Web.com Tour
Juliobell

Had a rough week? Spare a thought for Julio Bell.

The 52-year-old amateur golfer was given a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s Web.com Tour event in his native Colombia, only to miss the cut after shooting rounds of 93 and 105.

Yep, NINETY-THREE and ONE HUNDRED AND FIVE.

According to Golf Digest, Bell – nicknamed ‘The Machine’ – is a former boxer who only started playing golf five years ago. This week, he was invited to tee it up in the Club Colombia Championship in Bogota alongside the likes of seven-time European Tour winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and former USPGA champion Shaun Micheel – and it’s fair to say his lack of let’s call it ‘experience’ showed.

He mustered just one par in a dismal 22-over-par first round. Things got worse today, where he had nine double-bogeys, two triples and two quads on his way to a 34-over 105.

That left him on 56-over for the tournament and, at the time of writing, 42 shots worse off than his nearest challenger.

Strangely, Bell’s Instagram account claims that he is a professional golfer – yet he is listed as an amateur on the Web.com page.

Speaking of his Insta, Bell posted the following message for his critics – of which there were many – after his opening round.

He wrote: “Four years of work in golf and there is still a long way to go. I ask a question: have you spent a lifetime practicing and that you are so good, that you have done for yourself, or better yet, that you have done for others? If you have no answer, do not criticise."

You find us arguing. Didn’t you read the fourth paragraph? The man’s a former boxer!

Related Articles - Web.com Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

John Daly puts Claret Jug up for sale
John Daly

By Michael McEwan

Paul McGinley: Big hitting 'disproportionate' to other skills
Paul McGinley

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

30 unbelievably good golf club membership deals for 2018
Membership 2018

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Justin Thomas on J.B. Holmes: ‘I have his back all day’
Justin Thomas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below