Confirmed: Eight Americans qualify for the Ryder Cup

With six weeks to go until the Ryder Cup, two-thirds of the American team has now been locked-in.



As well as being the final major of the year, the US PGA Championship also signalled the end of the race for the eight spots available for American players through automatic qualifying.



So, who are the men making up the bulk of Jim Furyk's side? Here they are...

1) Brooks Koepka

2) Dustin Johnson

3) Justin Thomas

4) Patrick Reed

5) Bubba Watson

6) Jordan Spieth

7) Rickie Fowler

8) Webb Simpson



That eight remains the same as what it was before the event, where only Fowler and Simpson had realistic chances of being overhauled. Fowler finished T12, while Simpson finished T19 to record top 20s in all four major championships this year, as well as his runaway victory at the Players Championship.



That being said... could not be more excited to officially be apart of @RyderCupUSA! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 13, 2018

The remaining four players will be chosen by captain Jim Furyk: three following the Dell Technologies Championship, scheduled to conclude on September 3, and the final one following the BMW Championship on September 9.

Contenders for those four wildcard places include Tiger Woods, who rocketed up from 20th to 11th in the Team USA points list following his third-placed finish at Bellerive. It would be a huge surprise if he wasn't to be involved in a playing capacity.

Another likely pick is Phil Mickelson, who won the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year and finished tenth on the points list.



Bryson DeChambeau, who was backed by Woods for a place in the side last week, Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau and Zach Johnson are others who will be looking to impress Furyk over the coming fornight.

