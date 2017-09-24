There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsConnor Syme makes brilliant start to pro career

Golf News

Connor Syme makes brilliant start to pro career

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2017
Connor Syme Scottish Golf European Tour
Connor Syme

Superb. Spectacular. Magnificent. 

You could use any number of superlatives to describe Connor Syme’s professional debut.

The 22-year-old Fifer finished in a tie for 12th at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, earning himself a payday of roughly €30,000 in the process.

Even more impressive was the manner in which he did it.

The Walker Cup star and recently-crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year opened with rounds of 68 and 69 to successfully make the cut. He followed up with a third round 68 before closing with his best score of the week, a four-under 67, to finish on 12-under for the tournament alongside the likes of Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts and Victor Dubuisson.

READ MORE - Syme hails Forsyth influence in making pro move

He also outscored defending champion Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, and fellow Scots Paul Lawrie and Russell Knox.

It gets better. 

He carded only three bogeys the entire week and had a blemish-free last 49 holes. 

No wonder people have been queuing up to congratulate him on social media, including One Direction star Niall Horan, whose management company - MODEST! Golf - Syme has signed with.

In a further boost for Scottish golf, Marc Warren finished runner-up in Portugal. 

It was the Glaswegian's best finish on the tour since the 2015 Qatar Masters.

Related Articles - Connor Syme

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

Connor Syme makes brilliant start to pro career
New

By Michael McEwan

How many of these golf courses can you name from Google Earth?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record
Guinness World Record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below