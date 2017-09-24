Connor Syme makes brilliant start to pro career

Superb. Spectacular. Magnificent.



You could use any number of superlatives to describe Connor Syme’s professional debut.



The 22-year-old Fifer finished in a tie for 12th at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, earning himself a payday of roughly €30,000 in the process.

Even more impressive was the manner in which he did it.

The Walker Cup star and recently-crowned Scottish Amateur Golfer of the Year opened with rounds of 68 and 69 to successfully make the cut. He followed up with a third round 68 before closing with his best score of the week, a four-under 67, to finish on 12-under for the tournament alongside the likes of Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts and Victor Dubuisson.

He also outscored defending champion Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry, and fellow Scots Paul Lawrie and Russell Knox.

It gets better.

He carded only three bogeys the entire week and had a blemish-free last 49 holes.

No wonder people have been queuing up to congratulate him on social media, including One Direction star Niall Horan, whose management company - MODEST! Golf - Syme has signed with.

Scenes! 2weeks ago he was an amateur golfer.This week he is T12 at #PortugalMasters on the @EuropeanTour . Congratulations @connor_syme ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/YnT9lanN0K — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 24, 2017

Well done @connor_syme on an incredible start to your life as a professional golfer... Deserve it all... Just the start! 👊🏼👊🏼@modestgolfpic.twitter.com/8FM6Fp5f8d — Mark McDonnell (@markmac14) September 24, 2017

A fantastic performance in Portugal for @connor_syme in his 1st professional event. Tied 11th is outstanding, lots more great golf to come — Ian Rae (@ianrae59) September 24, 2017

Congratulations @connor_syme unbelievable start to your professional career keep it going into the future 👍🏻🏌🏼🏆 — Kenny Smith (@KennySmithPhoto) September 24, 2017

Congratulations on a great 1st professional start on European tour ..... here's to many more successes — Jim Soutar (@sootythegasman) September 24, 2017

In a further boost for Scottish golf, Marc Warren finished runner-up in Portugal.

It was the Glaswegian's best finish on the tour since the 2015 Qatar Masters.