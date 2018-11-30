Connor Syme makes young fan's day in Australia

Young Scottish golfer Connor Syme earned himself a new fan during this week’s Australian PGA Championship on the European Tour.



Drumoig ace Syme was playing a practice round at Royal Pines in Queensland when he noticed an upset young fan on the other side of the ropes.

According to Tony Webeck, a writer with Australian Golf Digest, the kid was left ‘devastated’ when a poster that was full of autographs he had been collecting from players at the course blew into a water hazard.



• WATCH - Aussie pro's club snaps DURING swing, incurs daft ruling

• SIGN UP NOW - Play the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League



Up stepped 23-year-old Syme to make the little guy’s day…

This young fella was devastated when his #AusPGA poster full of autographs blew into the water. So @connor_syme gave him a signed ball and asked him to putt out on 16. Connor now has a new fan. @PGAofAustraliapic.twitter.com/Jf34vJNcpj — Tony Webeck (@TonyWebeck) November 27, 2018

Class act, Connor. If there is such a thing as karma, it owes him one after that.

