Connor Syme makes young fan's day in Australia

Connor Syme makes young fan's day in Australia

By Michael McEwan29 November, 2018
Connor Syme Australian PGA Championship Royal Pines Queensland golf in Australia European Tour Drumoig Scottish Golf
Connor Syme Aussie Pga Story

Young Scottish golfer Connor Syme earned himself a new fan during this week’s Australian PGA Championship on the European Tour.

Drumoig ace Syme was playing a practice round at Royal Pines in Queensland when he noticed an upset young fan on the other side of the ropes.

According to Tony Webeck, a writer with Australian Golf Digest, the kid was left ‘devastated’ when a poster that was full of autographs he had been collecting from players at the course blew into a water hazard.

Up stepped 23-year-old Syme to make the little guy’s day…

Class act, Connor. If there is such a thing as karma, it owes him one after that.

