Connor Syme pens deal with adidas Golf

By David Cunninghame04 October, 2017
The young Scot has joined adidas Golf in a deal that will see him wear the brand's latest headwear, apparel and footwear.

Connor enjoyed a successful amateur career both as an individual and representing Scotland, rounding off his time as an amateur by being selected for The 46th Walker Cup Matches.

His pro career is off to a flying start, finishing Tied 12th at The Portugal Masters in September and he will be teeing it up this week at The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Connor will be donning some of adidas’ newest and most innovative apparel, as well as their latest TOUR360 shoes.

The new TOUR360 features a new outsole top plate, SPRINTSKIN™ technology, classic toe-down appearance, new premium heel execution, and increased outsole flexibility, making it one of adidas Golf’s most advanced shoes.

Read more -> adidas Golf give TOUR360 significant upgrade

"I am absolutely honoured to be joining the adidas Golf family. I've loved the brand all my life and was proud to wear the three stripes whilst playing for Scottish Golf,” said Connor.

He continued, “The plans adidas Golf has for the brand in this new
chapter is very exciting and I can't wait to wear the new Tour 360 shoe
I've heard so much about”.

President of adidas Golf, Jeff Lienhart, said of the signing “At adidas Golf we are always on the lookout for that next special golfer to break from the amateur ranks, and we have that with Connor.”

He is an incredible talent and one we are proud to have as part of our stable

- President of adidas Golf, Jeff Lienhart

He added: “He is an incredible talent and one we are proud to have as part of our stable. We are looking forward to working together as a team and we are excited to see what the future holds”.

This signing sees Connor join an already impressive stable of professionals including World #1 Dustin Johnson, MASTERS Champion Sergio Garcia and 2017 Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele.

Connor Syme pens deal with adidas Golf
